Only 52 customers remain without power in Lunenburg

Southside Electric Cooperative reported it has restored power to 98% of its members as of Thursday morning.

The number of outages have been reduced to 501. Of those in that number, Lunenburg County has 52 customers without power. Charlotte County outages have been reduced to 61. Only 11 people remain without power in Prince Edward County and seven Cumberland remain without power.

“We are proud of their tireless commitment to our community,” SEC CEO Jeff Edwards said in a press release Thursday morning. “We can finally see the light at the end of this dark tunnel – that more than 98% of our members now have power. To our remaining members, you have my commitment, our dedicated crews won’t stop until the last light is back on.”

SEC has said it would have all but 1% of its customers power restored by the end of the day Friday. Some outages are the result of structural damage and require local government permits before power can be restored. A Wednesday press release from SEC said the company believes those cases make up the 1% of outages that may take longer than Friday to repair.