Wanda Overton Whittaker, 62 of Victoria, joined her parents, Perry Charles “P.C.” Overton and Charlotte Hawkins Overton, in Heaven on March 17.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 41 years, George M. “Buddy” Whittaker; her sisters, Carol O. Lewis (Mike) of Chester, Sandra O. Tomlinson (Claude) of Victoria, Debbie O. Reynolds (Steve) of Chesterfied and Cindy O. Foley (Bob) of Lunenburg; second mother to 4 nieces, 5 nephews, 4 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews and 1 great-great niece. She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

Wanda was a 1978 graduate of Central High School. She retired from Piedmont Geriatric Hospital after 30 years. She was a member of Victoria Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served on numerous committees. She loved the beach and most of all her family.

Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements