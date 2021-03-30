Jack Herbert McFall
Jack Herbert McFall, 78 of South Hill, was reunited with his bride of 58 years on Saturday, March 27.
He was a United States Navy Veteran who served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forrestal and a retired foreman for Packard Electric, a subsidiary of General Motors. Mr. McFall is survived by his daughter, Sarah McFall-Aubel of Kenbridge (Doug); his son, John Merle McFall of Ohio (Amanda); his sister, Sallie Yohman of Ohio (Ed) and his four grandchildren; Gabrielle Aubel, Mitchell McFall, Jarod Aubel and Hunter McFall.
Family and friends were welcomed to view and sign the register book on Monday March 29 from the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mr. McFall’s name may be made to the Marine Corp League, Lake Country Detachment #1085 at P.O. Box 642, Bracey, VA 23919. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory served the McFall family.
