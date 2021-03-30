John S. Spurgeon
John S. Spurgeon, 89 of White Plains, New York, passed away.
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 23 in the All Faith’s Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.
CDC guidelines, facial masks, limited capacity (50 people) and social distancing followed.
Service by Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com
