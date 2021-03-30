March 31, 2021

John S. Spurgeon

By Staff Report

Published 11:28 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

John S. Spurgeon, 89 of White Plains, New York, passed away.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 23 in the All Faith’s Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

CDC guidelines, facial masks, limited capacity (50 people) and social distancing followed.

Service by Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com

