Sailor’s Creek hosts anniversary program

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, staff, volunteers, and period-dressed living historians will host the annual commemorative anniversary program Saturday, April 10.

The historic Overton-Hillsman House will be open for self-guided and ranger led tours. Major General Phillip Sheridan and members of his staff will establish headquarters in the yard of the home.

The general will be discussing his battle strategy that led to the capture of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army of Northern Virginia. Living historians will be exhibiting the rigors of military campaign life, open fire cooking, and provide black powder demonstrations throughout the day.

This special event is free to the public. Visitors are highly encouraged to dress accordingly for unpredictable early spring weather. Pets are also welcome, but must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length and under the control of their handlers at all times. This program is rain or shine. For questions, please call the park office at (804) 561-7510.

Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed. Anyone who is sick or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not attend.

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.