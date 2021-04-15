Car brings down power lines
The Victoria Fire and Rescue Company responded to a single vehicle accident on Nottoway Boulevard Saturday, April 10 around 1:52 a.m. One patient was assessed, but not transported. Crews remained on scene for an extended period of time, due to power lines being involved. As of press time, a cause of the accident had not been released.
