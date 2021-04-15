April 17, 2021

CHS greenhouse to open

By Staff Report

Published 10:30 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Central High School Greenhouse will open starting this week on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Impatients, coleus, marigolds, dianthus, begonias, geraniums, and petunias will be available. You can also find vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and green peppers. Masks are required

