Central falls to Riverheads
Central High School finished its football season Friday evening with a 4-3 record after a 56-7 loss to Riverheads in Greenville Friday. The game was the Region 1-B championship.
The Gladiators led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half. ‘
The Central TD came on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Tyler McGrath.
