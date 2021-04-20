Crossroads seeks funding, addresses complaints

Crossroads Community Services Board Executive Director Dr. Susan Baker addressed the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors Thursday, April 8, seeking $53,000 in funding, all the while telling members recent complaints against the board are unfounded.

According to Baker, the mental health organization serves seven counties, and each county shares funding responsibility.

Baker told the supervisors that of Crossroads’ current budget of almost $20 million, $3.6 million was in federal and state grants that required a 10% match.

Lunenburg County’s share would be $53,000.

Baker said in total, $374,000 is received from all seven counties.

“We use that funding for emergency services programs and mental health services,” Baker said. “I hope that you will agree that what you get from Crossroads is of value.”

Though Baker did not say how many Lunenburg citizens Crossroads serviced, she told the board Crossroads maintains a residential house in the county and provides day support for its citizens.

During the month of April, Baker has been making presentations to all seven counties seeking funding and touching on complaints the board has received concerning housing and client issues.

“I can tell you that every complaint that has been brought against us has been investigated and has been found unfounded,” Baker said. “The person that is largely behind this does not have the facts and has misinformation.”

In neighboring Prince Edward County, supervisors agreed to withhold its portion of $60,000 in funding during a Tuesday, April 6, budget work session and requested Baker appear at its April 13 meeting to answer questions.

After nearly an hour of questions, accusations and explanations on Tuesday, April 13, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors was no closer to a decision about funding the organization.

Lunenburg’s board gave Baker no answer to her request during its meeting.

According to County Administrator Tracy Gee, all budget request items will be decided this summer.