Fuqua announces third nine weeks honor roll

Fuqua School recently announced scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the third nine weeks grading period of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The honor roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors and Honors.

During the grading period, students who earn all As attain High Academic Honors; students with all As and Bs attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those work habits and social skills that are considered in determining honor roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than two.

The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

Third Nine Weeks

High Academic Honors List

Grade 4: Bradie Allen, Megan Allen, Thomas Atkins, Audrey Dickstein, Chloe Hearn, Martha Lucy Vincent

Grade 5: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Kenna Schmidt

Grade 6: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, Aviva Bloom, LottieMae Hazelgrove, Sophia Hightower, Colin Jamerson, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds, Murphy Witko

Grade 7: Bailee Click, Elle Franssen, Elizabeth Ledger, Ashlyn Ligon, Isabella Thompson, Corbin Tinsley

Grade 8: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Brandon Seiler

Grade 9: Austin Frazier

Grade 10: Eva Gee, Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Jackson Whaley, Chandler Wright

Grade 11: Jordan Johns, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett, Meredith Schmidt

Grade 12: Luke Gee, Tyler Harris, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Hallie Vaughan, Sophie Watson

Academic Honors List

Grade 4: Charlie Allen, Clay Austin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Carly Hazlegrove, Teagan McKinney, Reece Pembelton, Hope Robinson

Grade 5: Brynn Atkinson, Rowan Danielsen, Rebecca Entrekin, Page McWilliams, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris, Kyle Redford

Grade 6: Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, Jon Michael Graham, Hunter Hodges, Caroline Martin, Cameron Pace, Rebecca Pembelton

Grade 7: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Julia Belle Bennett, Gabriel Cannady, Nathan Davis, Grace Furman, Jake Gibson, Johnny Hall, Mackenzie Hearn

Grade 8: Aiden Conner, Vivian Eason, Olivia Fortune, Marina Morris, Julian Price, Luke Royall, Katherine Sadler, Wellsley Waller

Grade 9: Luke Freeman, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Carter McCarty, Sam Minix

Grade 10: Olivia Lorenzo, Callie Major, Grace McMichael, Dane Reynolds, Dalton Tucker, Trinity Wilson

Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, Taylor Call, Erica Chapman, Sarah Garceau, Macon Landis, Braxton McClure, Andrew McDowell, Nate Reed

Grade 12: Elizabeth Hall, Kayla Knott, Ryan Ledger, Lexy Tharpe, Curstan Tharpe

Honors List

Grade 4: Colton Devin, Leah Hatcher

Grade 5: Alyssa Caruso

Grade 6: Ainsley Harris, Aidyn Kelly, Charlton Puckett

Grade 7: Justin Flowers, Emma Grant, Jackson Hicks, Libby Phillips, Emma Tucker, Brayden Zaun

Grade 8: Taylor Elmore, Caroline Krouse, Joshua Milligan, Isaac Satterfield

Grade 9: Aiden Clements, Noah Cole, Tyler Holland, Sydney McDowell

Grade 10: Caylen Copley, Matthew Pembelton, Alex Woods

Grade 11: Christian Cannady, Trey Stimpson, Camden Wood

Grade 12: Jackson Allen, Sean Bradley, Sebastian Cannady, Rhodes Cooper, Zach Eason, Maureon Tisdale-Couch