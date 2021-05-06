Two Lunenburg students honored

Two Lunenburg County students recently received Good Citizen awards from the William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Hailey Chicorz of Central High School and Mya Mahaney of Kenston Forest School each received the honor that rewards the qualities of good citizenship.

Good Citizen awards are given by the DAR to high school seniors across the country. The DAR’s Good Citizen Award recognizes individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Recipients are selected by their schools because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Each honoree received a certificate, a pin, and a monetary award.