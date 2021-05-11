May 12, 2021

NAACP honors teachers

By Staff Report

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Lunenburg County NAACP presented the Lunenburg County Public School System with two commemorative plates Wednesday, May 5, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. Shown are from left are: Dawn Bacon, director of curriculum and Instruction; Jeffrey Whitehead, supervisor of transportation; Sandra Gordon, NAACP – chair of the education committee; Charles Berkley, LCPS superintendent and James Abernathy, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.

