Mary Emma Richburg Holliday was born Aug. 20, 1925 in Manning, South Carolina to David and Bertha McBride Richburg.

She received her education in Manning Training School, Manning, South Carolina.

She married Louis A. Holliday and left for Bronx, New York. They conceived two sons, Raymond and Nathaniel and also had a stepdaughter, Delores Jackson.

She was a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church in Bronx, New York. While serving there she became one of many Deaconesses and helped in starting a new church, Sound View Avenue Baptist Church, Bronx, New York.

She was a devoted worker in life as she worked many jobs.

She modeled hats as a “live” store window model. She also worked with Planned Parenthood as a bookkeeper. She had a long life and enjoyed talking about her days as a little girl on the farm.

After the death of her husband, she returned to South Carolina, where she retired. Soon after her health began to decline, she moved to Victoria to be with her son Raymond.

On May 4, at VCU Memorial Health Center South Hill, she answered the call of her Master. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; son, Nathaniel; one sister, Clara (Al); brother, David (Nancy); step-daughter, Deloris (James) Jackson.

Leaving to cherish her memories, one son, Raymond (Theresa); two sisters, Bessie Armstrong and Lilian Watson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Jackie, and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be missed as she proclaimed a true child of God.

Funeral service was held Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at the S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home Chapel with internment in the Manning Cemetery, Manning, South Carolina.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home and Fleming & Delaine, Manning, South Carolina, served the family.