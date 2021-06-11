Fuqua announces honor roll

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the fourth quarter, second semester, and for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The honor roll consists of three categories: high academic honors, academic honors and honors. During the grading period, students who earn all As attain high academic honors; students with all As and Bs attain academic honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those work habits and social skills that are considered in determining honor roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2.

The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

Fourth Quarter

High Academic Honors

Grade 4: Charlie Allen, Megan Allen, Audrey Dickstein, Chloe Hearn and Martha Lucy Vincent.

Grade 5: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Kenna Schmidt and Wyatt Tucker.

Grade 6: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, Aviva Bloom, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Sophia Hightower, Colin Jamerson, Cameron Pace, Rebecca Pembelton, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds and Murphy Witko.

Grade 7: Elle Franssen, Elizabeth Ledger, Isabella Thompson and Corbin Tinsley.

Grade 8: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Brandon Seiler, Wellsley Waller and Hannah Whaley.

Grade 10: Eva Gee, Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Kendall Moore, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Dalton Tucker and Jackson Whaley.

Grade 11: George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett and Meredith Schmidt.

Grade 12: Luke Gee, Tyler Harris, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Lexy Tharpe, Curstan Tharpe and Sophie Watson.

Academic Honors

Grade 4: Bradie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Clay Austin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Leah Hatcher, Carly Hazlegrove, Alexander Kendall, Teagan McKinney, Reece Pembelton and Hope Robinson.

Grade 5: Rowan Danielsen, Page McWilliams, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris and Kyle Redford.

Grade 6: Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, Hunter Hodges, Aidyn Kelly and Caroline Martin.

Grade 7: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Gabriel Cannady, Bailee Click, Nathan Davis, Jake Gibson, Johnny Hall, Mackenzie Hearn, Ashlyn Ligon, Libby Phillips and Emma Tucker.

Grade 8: Aiden Conner, Vivian Eason, Taylor Elmore, Kaleb Knott, Marina Morris, Luke Royall, Katherine Sadler and Isaac Satterfield.

Grade 9: Austin Frazier, Luke Freeman, Hayden Hodges, Carter McCarty, Sydney McDowell and Sam Minix.

Grade 10: Olivia Lorenzo, Callie Major, Elena Meader, Grayson Newcomb, Matthew Pembelton, Dane Reynolds, Trinity Wilson and Chandler Wright.

Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, Taylor Call, Christian Cannady, Erica Chapman, Sarah Garceau, Jordan Johns, Macon Landis, Andrew McDowell, Nate Reed and Trey Stimpson.

Grade 12: Robin Ball, Elizabeth Hall, Kayla Knott, Ryan Ledger, Maureon Tisdale-Couch and Hallie Vaughan.

Honors

Grade 4: Scott Aldrich, Abigail Harris and Jefferson Moore.

Grade 5: Brynn Atkinson, Alyssa Caruso and Rebecca Entrekin.

Grade 6: Jon Michael Graham and Ainsley Harris.

Grade 7: Julia Belle Bennett, Emma Grant and Jackson Hicks.

Grade 8: Olivia Fortune, Joshua Milligan and Julian Price.

Grade 9: Aiden Clements, Noah Cole, Vivian Gearheart, Tyler Holland and Aubrie Jefferson.

Grade 10: Caylen Copley, Grace McMichael, Evan Nichols and Alex Woods.

Grade 11: Braxton McClure

Grade 12: Sebastian Cannady and Zach Eason.

Second Semester

High Academic Honors

Grade 9: Austin Frazier and Carter McCarty.

Grade 10: Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jorda Ledger, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Dalton Tucker and Jackson Whaley.

Grade 11: Jordan Johns, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett and Meredith Schmidt.

Grade 12: Luke Gee, Tyler Harris, Margaret Grace Patterson, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Lexy Tharpe and Sophie Watson.

Academic Honors

Grade 9: Luke Freeman, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Sydney McDowell and Sam Minix.

Grade 10: Eva Gee, Olivia Lorenzo, Callie Major, Elena Meader, Matthew Pembelton, Dane Reynolds, Trinity Wilson and Chandler Wright.

Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, Taylor Call, Erica Chapman, Sarah Garceau, Macon Landis, Braxton McClure, Andrew McDowell and Nate Reed.

Grade 12: Elizabeth Hall, Kayla Knott, Ryan Ledger, Bailey Rutherford, Curstan Tharpe and Hallie Vaughan.

Honors

Grade 9: Aiden Clements and Tyler Holland.

Grade 10: Caylen Copley, Grace McMichael and Alex Woods.

Grade 11: Christian Cannady and Trey Stimpson.

Grade 12: Robin Ball, Sean Bradley, Sebastian Cannady, Zach Eason and Maureon Tisdale-Couch.

Yearly Honor Recognition

High Academic Honors

Grade 4: Megan Allen, Audrey Dickstein, Chole Hearn and Martha Lucy Vincent.

Grade 5: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter and Kenna Schmidt.

Grade 6: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Sophia Hightower, Colin Jamerson, Mary Reagan Phaup and Murphy Witko.

Grade 7: Elizabeth Ledger, Isabella Thompson and Corbin Tinsley.

Grade 8: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Brandon Seiler and Hannah Whaley.

Academic Honors

Grade 4: Bradie Allen, Charlie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Clay Austin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Carly Hazlegrove, Teagan McKinney, Reece Pembelton and Hope Robinson.

Grade 5: Rowan Danielsen, Rebecca Entrekin, Page McWilliams, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris, Kyle Redford and Wyatt Tucker.

Grade 6: Aviva Bloom, Hunter Fowlkes, Hunter Hodges, Caroline Martin, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton and Colton Reynolds.

Grade 7: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Bailee Click, Nathan Davis, Elle Franssen, Johnny Hall, Mackenzie Hearn and Ashlyn Ligon.

Grade 8: Aiden Conner, Vivian Eason, Taylor Elmore, Kaleb Knott, Marina Morris, Luke Royall, Katherine Sadler and Isaac Satterfield.

Honors

Grade 4: Scott Aldrich, Abigail Harris, Leah Hatcher and Alexander Kendall.

Grade 5: Brynn Atkinson, Alyssa Caruso and Rebecca Entrekin.

Grade 6: Rebekah Call, Jon Michael Graham, Ainsley Harris and Aidyn Kelly.

Grade 7: Julia Belle Bennett, Gabriel Cannady, Jake Gibson, Emma Grant, Jackson Hicks, Libby Phillips and Emma Tucker.

Grade 8: Olivia Fortune, Joshua Milligan, Julian Price and Wellsley Waller.