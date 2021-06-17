KFS honors seventh graders during graduation
Kenston Forest School held its Seventh Grade graduation on June 1 in the KFS Gymnasium.
The following awards were presented:
Valedictorian – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.
Salutatorian – Harper Ann Arthur, daughter of Michael and Lisa Arthur of South Hill.
Historian – Matthew Boyd Steele, Jr., son of Matt and Brandy Steele of N. Dinwiddie.
Frances Farley Farrar award- Jessica Diane Fuller, daughter of Chad and Diane Fuller of Blackridge.
Bitsy Hardy Award – Matthew Boyd Steele, Jr., son of Matt and Brandy Steele of N. Dinwiddie.
David Wade Wright Spirit Award – Hunter James Williams, son of Brian and Mistie Williams of Ford.
Citizenship for Quarter Four- Tucker Grey Hudson, son of Jason and Austin Hudson of Dinwiddie and Jessica Diane Fuller, daughter of Chad and Diane Fuller of Blackridge.
Virginia B. Crawley Award – Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.
Science Award – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill and Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.
Pre-Algebra 7 – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.
Math 7 – Ryan Thomas Briggs, son of Michael and Beth Briggs of Boydton.
Excellence in English – David Alexander Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Genie Rimon of South Hill.
Excellence in Literature – Harper Ann Arthur, daughter of Michael and Lisa Arthur of South Hill.
Excellence in Literary Analysis – Julia Catherine King, daughter of Alison King of Amelia and Nathan King.
Seagle, Tisdale-Couch graduate from Fuqua
Fuqua School held its commencement Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. in Gilmer Gym on the upper school campus. Fuqua... read more