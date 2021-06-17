Teacher turns lavender hobby into a business

What started as a hobby and a love of lavender has today turned into a business Katrina Wells operates from her home – growing fields of fragrant flowers and turning them into bath and beauty products.

“Everything has happened so fast, and it just took off,” Katrina Wells, owner of Lunenburg Lavender, said.

Wells began growing a few lavender plants about two years ago.

That has since grown to about 2,000 plants on two acres of lavender.

“My love is growing lavender,” Wells said. “But last year when COVID hit, and everyone was stuck at home, I had to find something to do.”

With so much lavender on hand, Wells said she always wanted to take a class to learn how to make products infused with lavender.

“I had the time, so I took a formulating class online,” Wells said, “I started just giving my products away to family and friends, and they began to want more.”

Wells, a professor at Southside Community College, said her new craft is a stress reliever for her.

Wells spends her free time making everything from soap, lotions, candles, and her newest product line, bath products for pets, right in her kitchen. She features oatmeal-based natural soap (no detergent) with lavender and tea tree.

Lunenburg Lavender products can be found at New 2 You Consignments in South Hill and Reenie & Co. Hair Salon in Victoria or visit online at www.lunenburglavender.com.

So, what’s up next for the crafter turned entrepreneur?

“I’m waiting on my enclosed trailer to arrive,” Wells said, “I hope to have a mobile bouquet that I can take to craft shows this starting this fall.”

Wells said her new venture had taught her a lot, and she is still learning.

“It’s been fun so far,” Wells said. “I’ve learned so much. It has kind of taken on a life of its own.”