Benchmark declares dividend
Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN), the Kenbridge-based holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, recently announced the declaration of a semi-annual dividend of 33 cents per share to holders of common stock of the company. This dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in December of 2020.
The record date for shareholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of business, 4 p.m., on July 5, with payment to occur by July 31.
