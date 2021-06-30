Oxendine returns as Lancer baseball coach

After helping Longwood baseball to its most successful season of the program’s Division I era in 2016 and spending the past four seasons on staff with mid-major powerhouse Coastal Carolina, Chad Oxendine has been named head coach of the Lancer baseball program.

Oxendine, who served as Longwood’s top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2015-17, becomes the fourth head coach in Longwood baseball history. A 2004 graduate of Coastal Carolina, he was a standout catcher and four-time Big South champion with the Chanticleers and parlayed that success into a coaching career that has included stops at Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Longwood, Richmond, UNC Wilmington, and in professional baseball.

With a 373-317-2 record in his 13 seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I level, Oxendine has helped lead his teams to four conference titles and four NCAA Regionals, including back-to-back Sun Belt championships (2018, 2019) and a Big South championship (2012) with Coastal Carolina and a Colonial Athletic Association title (2006) with UNC Wilmington.

In taking over the Lancers, Oxendine will assume command of a storied baseball program that advanced to the College World Series in 1982 and 1991 and has won more than 1,000 games since its inception in 1978. Among its most notable alumni are 12-year Major League Baseball veteran and first-round draft pick Michael Tucker and All-Americans Dennis Hale, Dwayne Kingery, John Sullivan, Doug Toombs

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad Oxendine back to Longwood as our new head baseball coach,” Longwood athletics director Michelle Meadows said. “Chad clearly rose to the top from an overwhelmingly deep pool of candidates, and I would like to thank [deputy athletics director] Rick Canter for his work in leading the search.

“During his time at Longwood, Chad demonstrated an innate ability to build relationships with his players and recruits, his fellow athletics staff, and on campus as a whole. He has a deep knowledge of the game, an exciting vision for Longwood baseball, and a genuine desire to help his student-athletes improve as players and people. We are looking forward to getting him back on campus to continue moving the program forward.”

Oxendine has been a part of three 40-win teams in his career, as well as the winningest team in Longwood baseball’s Division I era, which was the 2016 Lancers’ 32-win campaign. He served as Longwood’s top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under former head coach Ryan Mau that season, which saw the Lancers go 32-27 overall and 14-10 in Big South play en route to a tie for second place in the final league standings.

“I am excited and honored to be the head baseball coach at Longwood University,” Oxendine said. “I am very thankful to athletics director Michelle Meadows and deputy athletics director Rick Canter for entrusting me to lead this program. Longwood University, its baseball program and the Town of Farmville hold a special place in my heart, and I’m overjoyed to be coming back. It’s time to get to work. Go Wood!”

During his time in Farmville, Oxendine served as Longwood’s hitting and infield coach as well as recruiting coordinator. He mentored some of the top players in Longwood’s Division I era, including Major League Baseball draft picks Kyri Washington and Michael Osinski, while also recruiting future standouts such as Hunter Gilliam, Jack Schnell and Antwaun Tucker.

Along with the recruiting and player development success Oxendine has enjoyed throughout his coaching career, he has earned experience in nearly every aspect of the college game. Most recently at Coastal Carolina, he was promoted from director of operations – a position he held for three years – to Director of Player Development, Baseball Operations and Analytics prior to the 2021 season. In that role, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Chanticleer program, video analytics, academics, fundraising, alumni relations, recruiting, and player development.

“Coastal Carolina University baseball is extremely happy that Longwood University has chosen a former standout Chanticleer as their next baseball coach,” said Coastal Carolina head coach Gary Gilmore, who coached Oxendine from 2001-04 and hired him as both a volunteer assistant coach in 2012 and director of operations beginning in 2018. “Chad Oxendine has been a fixture here at Coastal Carolina for a long time, and his hard work, enthusiasm, infectious personality and smile will be missed greatly by all of us.”

During his past four years at Coastal Carolina, Oxendine contributed to Sun Belt tournament championships in 2018 and 2019, both of which sent the Chanticleers to NCAA Regionals. In 2018, his first year at Coastal Carolina after departing Longwood, the Chanticleers went 43-19 overall and 23-7 in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina followed with a 36-26 record and another Sun Belt title in 2019 and has amassed a 117-74 overall record and a 47-32 in conference play over the past four years with Oxendine on staff.

Oxendine’s most recent four-year stay at Coastal Carolina was his second stint at his alma mater, following a single season as volunteer assistant coach for the 2012 Big South champion Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina went 42-19 overall and 18-5 in the Big South that year and saw head coach Gary Gilmore earn Big South Coach of the Year honors.

Before bookending his time at Longwood with those separate tenures at Coastal Carolina, Oxendine spent the 2011 season as the hitting coach for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and three years as an assistant coach at Richmond from 2008-10. That stint at Richmond was his first full-time coaching job following a pair of volunteer assistant coach roles at Alabama in 2007 and UNC Wilmington in 2006.

A decorated catcher at Coastal Carolina from 2001-04, Oxendine helped the Chanticleers capture four consecutive Big South titles and advance to an NCAA Regional every year. An All-Big South second team and All-Big South Tournament selection as a senior, Oxendine was a career .281 hitter while playing in 198 games. He was a member of Coastal Carolina’s winningest class in school history, amassing a 171-80 record during his tenure. Following his collegiate career, he played professionally with the Chicago White Sox short-season affiliate in the Appalachian League.

A native of Rowland, North Carolina, Oxendine graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education.