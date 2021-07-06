Charles William “C.W.” Dawson, 76 of Kenbridge, joined his wife, Nannie Sue Bacon Dawson, in Heaven on June 30. He was the son of the late James William Dawson and Minnie Lorene Carnes Dawson and brother of the late, Ronald David Dawson.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lori Dawson Bacon (Bubba), Sarah Dawson Stokes (Jason) and Rebecca Dawson Joyner (Adam); his grandchildren, Jordan Ashley Spiers, Brittany Stallings Williamson (Heath), Wellsley Bacon Branzelle (Austin), Hallie Presley Stallings and William Ray Joyner; great-grandson, Barnes Whitmore Branzelle; his brothers, J.C. Dawson (Susan) and Thomas Wayne Dawson (Gwyn); his sisters, Annye Lorene Gravitt (Moring), Betty Jean Spiers (Dick) and Barbara Estes (Wayne) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

He met the love of his life, Nannie Sue Bacon, at McClean Trucking where he worked for many years. He later retired from Yellow Freight Transportation. C.W. was well known for his unique personality. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but the highlight of his life was being with his grandchildren.

He was a member of Stone Mill Hunt Club and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church where graveside services were held Monday, July 5, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Jimmy Chumney, 5911 South Hill Road, Kenbridge, VA. 23944.