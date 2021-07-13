George Ollie Maddox, affectionately known as “Sonny”, was born on Aug. 13, 1949 in Kenbridge. He was the second child and first son born to George Turner Maddox and Betty Sue Maddox Coles.

At an early age, Sonny accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and joined Rosebud Baptist Church in Dundas. He was educated in the Lunenburg County School District from which he graduated in 1968.

Sonny had as infectious personality. He would help anyone in need and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His many passions included working on his cars, going to baseball games, shooting pool and fishing.

Sonny was a true “jack of all trades”, a skilled painter and carpenter, who also worked many years as a truck driver for Embassy Dairy in Waldorf, Maryland, where he retired early due to a back injury. He was also an excellent barber. Sought out for his skills, he was called the “best in town” by many. The stories that were told at this barbershop could fill up an ocean!

He departed this life in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 3, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in LaPlata, Maryland. He was seventy-one years old. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Turner Maddox and Betty Sue Maddox Coles; sisters, Joan Yvonne Cragg and Malinda Maddox; son, Keith Maddox and loving partner, Frances Wheeler.

To cherish his memory, Sonny leaves his son, George “JewJew” Maddox (Shema Windsor) of Clinton Maryland; stepdaughter, Kristy Savoy of Fort Washington, Maryland; grandsons, Damian and Jason Maddox; granddaughters, Asia Glascoe, BriNya, Brishae and Brandi Maddox; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Ann Maddox of Silver Springs, Maryland and Clara Maddox Meredith (Bill) of Emporia; brother, Joe Larry Maddox of Victoria; cousins, Kenneth Edmonds of Kenbridge and George Edmonds of Petersburg; his former wife, Deborah Robinson Frazier; lifelong best friend, Cecil Shell and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside service was held Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Rosebud Baptist Church, 249 Gigg Road, Dundas, Virginia, Reverend Waverly E. Brown Sr., Pastor; Officiating, Reverend Shawnta Moody, Cornerstone Peaceful Baptist Church, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.