County seeks to become a destination

Lunenburg County’s new director of planning and economic development is working to bring more visitors to the area.

During the Thursday, July 8, meeting of the Board of Supervisors (BOS), Taylor Newton addressed the board to seek a resolution to petition the Virginia Tourism Cooperation (VTC) to recognize the county as a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO).

The BOS unanimously voted to approve the resolution.

According to Newton, the DMO will work to promote the area as an attractive travel destination.

“The advantage of being a DMO within the state of Virginia would allow for partner opportunities and grant possibilities,” Newton said. “This Increases local business, which in return, increases tax revenue in the county and surrounding areas and provides the county eligibility for grants and certain funding, which are not available to non-DMOs.”

According to Newton, Lunenburg currently has three recognized tourist attractions: the Rosewood Tea Room, Waverly Estate and Timmy’s Grocery, made famous for its Timmy Dog.