Tell us about your unique talent

As the world wakes up from its pandemic slumber, I find myself questioning why I didn’t learn a new talent or get a new hobby during the entirety of “lockdown.” The only skill I mastered during the pandemic was throwing popcorn into my mouth from a great height.

However, I know there have to be people in our community who used their alone time to master some new craft, or maybe you sharpened a talent you already had.

I love learning about people’s unique talents and skills, especially the unordinary ones. That’s why I’m putting out a call to find those people and put them in the spotlight.

If you have a unique talent or skill, no matter how strange or unconventional, I want to hear about it. I also want to showcase that skill to the rest of our community in the form of an upcoming news article.

I’m asking readers to send a submission to The KVD which contains a description of their or a loved one’s unique skill, ability or hobby. The letter should contain an explanation of how you acquired this talent, a note on where you are from and a picture or video example of what it is you do.

While I welcome your traditional “talent show” skills such as singing and dancing, I really want to showcase talents you don’t see every day, no matter how big, small or bizarre. Maybe you’re a taxidermist who creates intricate scenes with tiny woodland creatures. Maybe you’re great at costume makeup or sewing dresses. Maybe you can balance a lot of spoons on your face.

No matter your talent, I would love to hear about it. Send in your submission directly to my email at Alexa.Massey@KVDispatch.com. While I don’t have a fabulous prize to give out, your entry may be selected for a future newspaper and online article all about awesome talents in our area.

Entries should be submitted no later than Wednesday, July 21. Be sure to include your full name and a phone number you can be reached at.

I am so excited to see what awesome talent or hobby you have to showcase. Rest assured I’m sitting here with popcorn at the ready.

ALEXA MASSEY is a staff reporter for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch and Farmville Newsmedia LLC. Her email address is Alexa.Massey@ KVDispatch.com.