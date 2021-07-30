LCPS faces loss of teachers

The Lunenburg County School Administration is at a loss.

In 2021 the school division lost 15 teachers resulting in some classes having to be taught by Virtual Virginia.

According to Director of Personnel Sidney Long, 15 teachers have left the school division. Six of those teachers retired.

According to Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) Superintendent Charles Berkeley Jr., retirement, changing careers, deciding to be stay-at-home parents and moving to other counties are the reasons for the division’s large loss of employees.

In addition to teaching positions, Berkley said in total, the school division needs to fill 25 positions, which include instructional aides, one-on-one aides, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

“We are diligently working to fill these positions and are narrowing the gap, and hopefully

we will have the majority of the positions filled,” Berkley said. “But we may have to start the school year with long-term substitute teachers in a class or two.”

According to Berkley, all foreign language classes will be taught through Virtual Virginia.

Currently, LCPS has 100 students enrolled in foreign language classes. Of those, 25 students have chosen not to return to in-person learning and will utilize Virtual Virginia.