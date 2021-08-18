Jerry Thomas Robertson, the son of Charlie Lewis and Gladys “Dimple” Hazelwood Robertson was born Jan. 19, 1958 in Lunenburg County.

Jerry, affectionately called by many of his family and friends, “Weeze”, was a loving and kind father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

He departed this life on Aug. 7, in Amelia Heritage Hall, Amelia. Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, Charlie L. Robertson Jr. and a nephew, Kevin Weston.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Chris and Gerrod (Tracey); three grandchildren, Jamarius, Jakwon and Faye; three sisters, Rosa Davis of Victoria, Maryetta Weston of Pennsylvania and Gladys Smith of Newark, New Jersey; three brothers, John Robertson (Martha), James Robertson (Teresa) all of Victoria and Jackie Robertson (Kim) of Richmond; four aunts; two uncles and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., at Hendrick’s Family Cemetery, Twin Cemetery Road, Victoria, Virginia 23974. Evangelist Betty Hazelwood officiated.