Mary Catherine Harper, a.k.a. “Sis Ann”, was the daughter of Lewis and Allie Dean Carter Harper and was born July 28, 1925 in Lunenburg County.

On July 23, 1933 she was baptized and joined New Grove Baptist Church, Kenbridge, under the pastorate of Reverend W.H. Salley. She remained a faithful and devoted member.

She received her early education in the public schools of Lunenburg County. For many years, she was employed by Kenbridge Cleaners and later at Aileen Sewing Factory in Victoria.

She always enjoyed the early morning telephone calls from her friends, Dorothy Cabiness, Easter Crowder and Bessie Callahan. Mary was a kind and loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

“Sis Ann” loved to bake delicious cakes, which she shared with her family and friends.

Mary entered eternal rest at her home in Kenbridge, on Saturday, Aug. 7. She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Allie Dean Harper and siblings, Clifton, Mozell, Lillian and Magnolia.

She leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces and nephews, several of whom she helped to raise, namely; Sherman (Patricia), Roger (Ursula), Portia and Jujuan (Shalana); cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12 p.m., at S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Chapel, 208 North Broad Street, Kenbridge, Virginia 23944. Eulogy was by Reverend Dr. Curtis W. Bagley Jr. – Pastor of New Grove Baptist Church, Kenbridge.