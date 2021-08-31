Deacon William L. Reese

Sept. 1, 1930 – June 21, 2021

Happy Heavenly Birthday!

Deacon Reese received his place in heaven on June 14, after 90 blessed years. Services were held at his beloved church, Gilifield Baptist in Kenbridge, on June 23. He was a well-known pillar of the community. His presence and infectious personality will be missed. He will be forever cherished by his family and friends.

Funeral services provided by S.P. Jones & Sons.