Former KFS standout makes collegiate debut

Former Kenston Forest running back Quinton Hawkins made his collegiate debut at Peru State College on Aug. 28.

Hawkins played running back and punter for the Peru State College Bobcats.

Many Hawkins fans tuned in to watch his freshman debut on the Heart Conference Network channel.

Hawkins wasn’t disappointing. His explosiveness was just as strong as it was when he played football for KFS, as Peru State beat Missouri Valley State College 47 to 20.

Hawkins rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and also completed a pass for a 15-yard score. Through fake punts and rushing plays, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt and converted some first downs.

Coach Joe Kaiser of KFS said the offensive coordinator from Peru recently messaged him and stated that “Hawkins’ leadership and positive attitude is what led them to start him as a freshman.”

Hawkins and the Peru State Bobcats return to the college gridiron on Sept. 4 against the Central Methodist University Eagles.