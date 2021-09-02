Town elections move to November

The Town of Victoria, like many other municipalities in the commonwealth, will be moving its elections for mayor and council members to November, beginning with the 2022 general election.

Currently, town elections are held in May.

Council members and the mayor, whose terms expire as of June 30, 2022, will continue in office until their successors have been elected at the November election and take office on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Victoria Town Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Victoria Municipal Building to receive public input on a proposed ordinance change for the election of Mayor and council.

“The Town of Victoria is changing its election date to be in compliance with VA Code 15.2-1400 that changes all municipal elections to the same day as the November general election,” Victoria Town Manger Rodney Newton. “The town did not have a choice about switching the date.”

The Town of Kenbridge will also move its elections to November, according to Town Manager Tony Matthews.

During the 2021 Special Session, the Virginia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 1157, mandating that city and town elections be held in November, starting with elections held after Jan. 1, 2022.

Municipalities already have the option of moving their elections to November.

According to a recent Virginia Municipal League newsletter, over half of Virginia municipalities are holding elections in May because it provides a better opportunity to separate local elections from those for state and federal offices.