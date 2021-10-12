LCPS teacher cycles for cure

Kenbridge Elementary School Teacher Mark Roncinske has just completed a monthlong challenge for a good cause.

For the entire month of September, Roncinske cycled his way to raising $2,675.91 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund as part of the Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer.

Roncinske, a special education teacher, set a goal of 500 miles, and at the end of the challenge, the cyclist had logged 892.2 miles.

“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” Roncinske noted on his cycling page. “I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support Children’s Cancer Research Fund to allow them to continue their work to develop lifesaving treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.”

According to Roncinske, Cancer is the biggest killer of children from disease in the United States. Over 15,700 children are diagnosed every year, and sadly, 38 children die of cancer every week.

The Great Cycle Challenge started in 2015, and after just six years, the event has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States.

People of all ages, abilities, and from every state across the country set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal to fight kids’ cancer.

In six years, the community of riders from all 50 states has ridden a total of 25,602,464 miles and together raised $39,166,855 in support of research to develop better treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.