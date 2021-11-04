November 6, 2021

Towns host Trunk or Treat

By Staff Report

Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

The Towns of Kenbridge and Victoria held Trunk or Treat events on Saturday, Oct. 30. Over 430 ghosts, goblins and others convened on Railroad Park in Victoria on Saturday night for the town’s annual Trunk or Treat event while hundreds headed out to the Town of Kenbridge to fill up their treat bags.

