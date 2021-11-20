November 21, 2021

Cross Country winners

By Staff Report

Published 3:22 pm Saturday, November 20, 2021

Following are the winners of the VCC Cross Country meet held at Kenston Forest School (KFS) on Oct. 29.

KFS Sophomore Kyle Shaw of Burkeville earned VCC All-Conference and finished in 9th place.

KFS Freshman Libbie Calhoun of South Hill earned VCC All-Academic, VCC All-Conference and finished in 8th place.

KFS Sophomore Benjamin Hite of Kenbridge earned VCC All-Academic.

