LCPS spotlights importance of education

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) will celebrate American Education Week November 15 – 19. Division Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr. announced Monday, Nov. 15, that the

week is designed to spotlight the importance of public education.

“We are fortunate to have quality public schools in Lunenburg,” said Berkley. “These public schools have excellent and dedicated teachers, support staff and administrators who are making a difference in the lives of our students.”

Berkley said LCPS is proud of the strong partnership between parents, the community, businesses and the school system.

“This partnership is essential to guaranteeing the best possible future for our students and our community,” Berkley said. “ Together, we are committed to provide all children with quality education and extracurricular/after school activities. I extend my sincere appreciation to the students, parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and especially to the community for your continued support of the Lunenburg County Public Schools.”

Berkley said whether the goals are to foster creative thinking, to foster critical thinking, to master one of the four basic core subjects, to master fine arts or to master Career/Technology courses, educators have the ability to make our communities brighter.

“I invite our community to say thank you to all that are involved in making Lunenburg County a great place to live, work and educate our children.” Berkley said.