Legislators visit LCPS

On Thursday, Nov. 11, there were some special visitors in the Lunenburg County Public School System.

As part of Take Your Legislator to School Month, Senator Frank Ruff, Delegate Tommy Wright, County Administrator Tracy Gee, Board of Supervisors Member Mike Hankins, School Board Chair Barry Carnes, School Board Vice Chair Kathy Coffee and School Board Member Ruby Ingram all enjoyed getting an inside view of the programs and activities going on in each of the county schools.

Students at each school led the tours.

Their first stop was at Lunenburg Middle School (LMS).

LMS has a GoTec Lab where students in the lab operated the robot that they had programmed for the group.

At Central High School the tour was led by Senior Makayla Reese. Presentations were given by students about athletics, the arts, extracurricular activities and other programs going on at the high school.

Karen McGrath, career and technical education (CTE) coordinator, gave an overview of the CTE programs offered and the work-based learning opportunities for students.

Members of the Student Council at Victoria Elementary guided the group.

The delegation was able to see student work and learned about the Wounded Warrior Service Project led by VES fifth graders.

The trip concluded at Kenbridge Elementary where a tour was led by their Student Council, highlighting student work throughout the hallways.

In an effort to promote a closer relationship between public education and the Virginia State Legislature, the Virginia School Boards Association encourages each school division in the state to invite at least one of their state legislators to engage with their schools during the month of November.