Deborah Vick Tanner, 65 of Kenbridge, joined her daughter, Meredith Tanner Smith, and her parents, Herman and Agnes Callis Vick, in Heaven on Nov. 19.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Gary T. Smith; her extended family and her best friend, Bertha I. Wray (Ronnie).

Deborah graduated from Kenston Forest High School in 1974. She was a former secretary for Smyth’s Food Service, Rochester Button Company and the accounting department at Community Memorial Health Center.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m., in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Kenbridge Christian Church, C/O Cameron Bailey, 38 Hill Top Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, was in charge of arrangements.