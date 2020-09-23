Essay contest announced

The Omicron Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc., will have its annual International High School Essay Contest to award scholarships to area students. The essay contest is one of the annual mandated programs of the fraternity’s Achievement Week Observance scheduled for November 15-21.

The essay contest is a continuing commitment of OMEGA to provide financial assistance to

students to pay for college. The essay contest is open to all college-bound high school seniors in the counties of Brunswick, Greensville, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottaway.

The local first-place essay will receive a $1,000 scholarship; second- and third-place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively. The winning essay will be forwarded for inclusion into regional and hopefully, national competitions where scholarship awards may total up to $5,000.

Students may obtain a copy of the rules for the essay contest by contacting your high school

guidance counselor or high school principal. The subject for this year’s essay is: Learning about politics and life as a citizen is part of the transition to adulthood. During this

stage, young people are introduced to political processes and issues, as well as a range of

political activities including voting and participation in social movements. “Against the

backdrop of the global “Black Lives Matter” movement, why is it even more important for

young people to become and remain politically engaged?”

All essays must be postmarked and mailed to Omega Psi Phi, Fraternity, Inc., P.O. Box 155,

Lawrenceville, VA 23868 or emailed no later than midnight, Oct. 16. Questions

related to the essay contest should be directed to William Herrington at 434-848-2803 or

whhl5@aol.com.