COLUMN — Be the sign for folks around you

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blocking out the scenery, breaking my mind. Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Five Man Electrical Band released this song, “Sign,” back in 1971, but let’s be honest, for years folks have looked for signs, talked about sings, made up signs, dreamed of signs, looked at the zodiac for signs and strived to find compatibility within these signs. What about Bill Engvall with his famous, “Here’s Your Sign?”

I don’t know about you, but for me, the main sign that grabs my attention is that “Hot Now” sign I see at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (Can I get an amen?).

What if we spent more time actually living as God desires than we did pondering signs of the time? What if we show and demonstrate the will of God more than we preach and teach end of times? What happens when folks hear us discuss signs of Revelation, but hardly hear us tell how they can gain the freedom found in Jesus Christ?

You see, it is not the will of God if it goes against the Word of God. We aren’t asked in scripture to talk about signs. We are, however, asked numerous times to teach, preach, baptize….to go, show and live out the love of Christ.

Maybe God is asking you to be the sign folks in your home, at your place of employment, in your neighborhood, throughout your community need to see. Maybe God desires you talk to them and pray for them. Maybe, just maybe, God has created you to be their sign.

I like how the Five Man Electrical Band adds this final verse, “And the sign said, ‘Everybody welcome. Come in, kneel down and pray.’ But when they passed around the plate at the end of it all I didn’t have a penny to pay. So I got me a pen and a paper and I made up my own little sign. I said, ‘Thank you, Lord, for thinking about me. I’m alive and doing fine.’ Wooo!”

If you have questions about how to gain the ultimate freedom for handling the mess around you, here’s your sign. Jesus Christ loves you more than anything and he thinks you are a pretty big deal. Signs are everywhere.

Don’t allow this place to bring you down or to make you feel worthless. You are worth more than you will ever realize. Jesus thinks you are worth dying for. I agree. Signs, signs, everywhere a sign…can’t you read the sign?

“You see at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly (Romans 5:6, NIV).”

There’s your sign.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.