Raffle winner announced

The winner of this year’s Lunenburg Republican Scholarship Raffle is Scott Bridgefort. The Lunenburg Republicans presented Scott Bridgefort with a Henry Golden Boy Rifle. All money raised with this event will go to presenting students in Lunenburg County with scholarships to continue their education. This year’s event raised more than $3,000. As of 2021, the Lunenburg Republicans have helped students with $21,000 in scholarships awarded thanks to the people who buy a ticket each year. Pictured from left to right are Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg Republican, Scott Bridgefort with his new Henry Golden Boy, and Tommy Wright, 64 District House of Delegates Representative. Tickets for the 2021 Raffle will be available in the spring of 2021.