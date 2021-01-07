Look for more than Hot Pocket blessings

Have you ever been hungry while driving and you struggle to decide where to eat? What to eat? Should you eat? What to do?

We often just decide to wait until we get home in order to save a little money and not deal with the crowd or stress of making a decision, then once home, you again are struggling to figure out what to eat. You start to sample different items but nothing hits right. You grab some pretzels, some stale chips, some cookies, cakes, or brownies left over from the past weeks…maybe even some leftover Halloween candy.

You may even pop some popcorn and the blame the microwave if it burns it slightly, but you eat it anyway because you are hungry and you’re frustrated.

Before long you find yourself full, but not fulfilled because you wanted what was easy, not what was good. And you begin kicking yourself for not just stopping somewhere and getting something better and more filling.

Sadly, we do this with life too. Some of us want a Hot Pocket blessing when God specializes in full course anointing. May our prayer be, “God, I’m going to trust You. I’m going to fight through this. I’m not going to just settle and snack and pick random mess. I’ve been struggling and settling and I’m done with that. I desire to keep moving forward. Lord, I desire to not settle. Father, I wish to not snack on Your word. I want to feast. I want desperately to sit at Your table and be fulfilled instead of doing life as I have been, and not being satisfied. As often as my life looks bleak and doesn’t look like anything is happening right now, O, Holy King, I trust in knowing You are still in control. Fill me up, Lord as I taste and see just how good You are. Through Jesus I plead, amen.”

Save this little prayer. When life gets the best of you, when you feel like snacking, when you aren’t feeling fulfilled, read this prayer again, and again, and again.

In Psalm 34:8, David, in the midst of struggles writes, “O taste and see that the LORD is good; How blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him! (MSG)”

Taste. See. God desires we seek Him and place our trust in Him knowing that once we have tasted and seen we will want more and more and more. God’s decree in Jeremiah 29:13 promises this, “When you come looking for me, you’ll find me. Yes, when you get serious about finding me and want it more than

anything else, I’ll make sure you won’t be disappointed.”

He’s waiting for you.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.