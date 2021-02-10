County looks to hire economic development director

Lunenburg County is searching for a full-time economic development and planning director.

County officials advertised the position currently held on a part-time basis by Glenn Millican.

“We always wanted this position to be a full-time position, but Mr. Millican was the best candidate when we last completed interviews, and he could only work part time,” County Administrator Tracy Gee said. “Mr. Millican and I both agree that there is simply too much work to be done by a part-time staff member.”

Millican has served in his position with the county since May of 2018

According to Gee, Millican has volunteered to consult on an as-needed basis and help the county during the transition. He will be working on a regularly-scheduled basis until the end of March.

“Mr. Millican is an asset to our team, “Gee said. “His planning knowledge has been integral with permitting for new businesses, grant management, and the recent local interest in solar facilities. His contributions and input will help us elevate a prospective full-time team member in a positive direction.”

Gee said the Board of Supervisors is in support of seeking a full-time economic development director/planner.

Before Millican, Beverley Hawthorne served as the county’s economic development director in a full-time capacity for more than 14 years.