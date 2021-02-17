Kenbridge Town Hall open for warming/charging today

The Town of Kenbridge has opened Town Hall as a charging/warming station until 5 p.m. today.

The notice from the town said residents may utilize the town’s Wi-Fi by logging on to Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi since cell phone service has been limited in the area. The Town Hall is located at 511 E. 5th Avenue.

The notice also said the town would begin collecting brush today. The town is asking for patience with this process since there is a large volume of brush. For those wishing to haul the brush themselves, the Lunenburg landfill is open and accepting brush.