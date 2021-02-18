VCU Health celebrates anniversary

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is celebrating the third anniversary of the C.A.R.E. building, which opened its doors to the public Monday, Feb. 12.

Thanks to generous donations from the people in the community, employees, and the financial commitment from VCU Health, this is a tremendous investment in the community.

The name C.A.R.E. reflects the services offered in this modern comprehensive medical center: clinics, administration, rehabilitation and education. Health information management (medical records) is also located in the C.A.R.E. building as well as quality and risk department, human resources, hospitalists’ offices and care management.

“Anytime we can bring a specialty to South Hill and keep people from having to travel elsewhere for care is a win-win,” CEO Scott Burnette said. “We are proud to offer 14 specialties under one roof.”

The C.A.R.E Building is home to the following VCU Health CMH physician practices: cardiology services; dermatology; ENT; family care center (family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics); family dental clinic; neurology; orthopedic services; pulmonology services; pain management services; surgical services; urological services; and women’s health services.

The C.A.R.E. Building is adjacent to the new hospital, which is located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To make an appointment with any of the practices in this building, call (434) 584-CARE (2273).