Kenbridge adds drug disposal box

The Town of Kenbridge has added a new service for its residents.

With the help of a grant through CVS Health and the Kenbridge Police Department Sergeant Chris Wallace’s work, the town has initiated a drug disposal program.

Currently, citizens can drop off no longer used prescription medications in a drop box located in the Town Hall lobby.

“This drop off box will aid citizens with the problem of what to do with prescription drugs that have become outdated, when a medicine is changed for a citizen or someone, passes away and family members don’t know what to do with untaken medications,” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said. “This is important so that those medications are not accidentally taken by mistake or so an accidental dosing does not occur.”

Matthew said medications deposited in the box would be destroyed in a manner that is concurrent with current laws and instructions.

The new drop-off box will be available during regular office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since announcing the expansion of its drug disposal program, CVS Health has installed safe medication disposal units in more than 750 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide in addition to the more than 900 additional units donated to community locations such as police departments.

Together, these units have collected more than 217 metric tons, or 480,000 pounds, of unwanted medication.