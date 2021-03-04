Route 634 closed for repairs

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Traffic Road (Route 634) in Lunenburg County between Rehoboth Road (Route 622) and the Mecklenburg County line (South Meherrin River Bridge) for a road repair project beginning Monday, March 1.

The road will be closed in both directions daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will reopen to traffic nightly from 4 p.m.-8 a.m. The road will also remain open on weekends. Work is expected to conclude March 19.

During the daytime closures, the following detour route will be in place:

Northbound Traffic – Take Highway 47 west to Highway 49/Courthouse Road (Route 49) north to Rehoboth Road. (Route 622) south back to Traffic Road.

Southbound Traffic – Take Rehoboth Road. (Route 622) north to Courthouse Road./Highway 49 south to Highway 47 east back to Traffic Road.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).