Community calendar

APRIL 17

RECYCLING EVENT – Meridian Waste is holding a county-wide Recycling Right event Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main parking lot of Central High School. Residents should separate their items into plastics, steel and aluminum cans, mixed papers and cardboard before coming to the event.

APRIL 19

CLEAN UP KENBRIDGE – Kenbridge will hold a Clean Up Kenbridge spring cleanup the week of April 19-23. The town will pick up any debris or household trash to help citizens with cleanup around the house. Please have items placed at the curb where they can be accessed with town maintenance vehicles.

APRIL 20

KENBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL – The Kenbridge Town Council will meet Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

APRIL 23

DEBRIS PICKUP ENDS – The last day for free pick up of storm debris in the Town of Victoria from the February ice storms will be Friday, April 23. Debris piles in place prior to this date will be picked up at no charge. Any debris piled after April 23 will be picked up for a fee.

MAY 1

REUNION CANCELED – The Victoria High School Alumni Reunion scheduled for May 1 has been canceled due to COVID-19. There are no plans to reschedule the reunion later this year. Alumni will be contacted in the fall regarding plans for the reunion in the spring of 2022.

ONGOING

THRIFT CHAPEL SERVICES RESUME — Services will reopen at Thrift’s Chapel Church at Poorhouse Road and Marshalltown Road, Sunday, April 18, and will continue each Sunday. The interim pastor will be J.B. Crenshaw. String music and old-time gospel singing by the Poorhouse Boys will be featured. Come and enjoy the services from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has dial-in to the live church service for second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Dial: 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 841-6855-6844#. Wait on the line until the host opens the service meeting. Please do not press mute. Callers are automatically muted when they dial in.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The Wi-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.

LIBRARY CLOSED – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lunenburg County Library System is closed to the public. Curbside service is available through online and phone reservations. Computer use for business purposes is available by appointment. Wi-Fi is available outside of the building.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.