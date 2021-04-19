VSP looking for Victoria man

The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted sex offender who has failed to re-register on the sex offender registry.

Michael Paul Trim, 44, is registered at a home in Victoria, but absconded at some point and has not registered a new address. He last registered with state police in January. He is believed to now be in the Hampton Roads area.

Trim is 5 feet 9 inches approximately 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Trim’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located here.