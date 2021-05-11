May 12, 2021

Cafeteria staff recognized

Victoria Elementary School honored its cafeteria staff Thursday, May 6, for all the hard work they have done this school year. Cafeteria staff made sure food was available to each child, even when they were not in the building. Staff members were honored with with flowers, gifts and cards from students. From left are: Donna Rider, Christine Edmonds, Barbara Strum and Cindy Clark.

