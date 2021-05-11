Educate yourself about solar mega sites

To the Editor:

Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse is the final hearing that will determine the fate of the Meherrin River from the same fate as Butcher’s Creek in Mecklenburg County, a much smaller site that was designed by the same folks that are planning the Red Brick site at the headwaters of the Meherrin.

It’s a shame that the Department of Environmental Quality has abandoned its post as “protector of the environment” and has now joined with Dominion Power in actively promoting these solar mega sites in our small rural counties with nothing in return for the customers but the track record of higher utility bills and environmental abuses that are impossible to remedy.

No matter which side you are on concerning this matter, please come to the courthouse and exercise your constitutional right to voice your opinion on this matter.

Come and get involved and educated on what is happening, or soon to happen in your own backyard before it’s too late to make a difference.

Matt Brothers

Chase City