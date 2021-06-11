Grant funding available to help with flooding

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced the opening of the first grant round for the new Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

During the next 90 days, communities across Virginia will be able to apply for $18 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.

“Today, Virginia is taking an important next step to combat flooding — the most common and costly natural hazard we face,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.

The General Assembly voted to establish the fund during the 2020 session. The fund is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, which Virginia joined in January 2021.

“Virginia worked hard to become a part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and the effort is now paying off,” Secretary of Natural Resources and Chief Resilience Officer Matthew J. Strickler said. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will better prepare Virginia to address the threat of floods caused by a warming climate.”

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, in cooperation with the Virginia Resources Authority, will administer the fund and grant program. DCR oversees the state’s floodplain management program.

“DCR is ready to accept grant applications for the Community Flood Preparedness Fund,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “We know many people across the commonwealth have been waiting for this day, and we are excited it has arrived.”

Information about the fund, eligibility rules, application procedures and instructions are available in the fund’s grant manual, which is posted at www.dcr.virginia.gov/cfpf.