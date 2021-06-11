LETTER — Solar farm would be a disaster

To the Editor:

We are the caretakers of the planet.

On Thursday, June 10, we will be attending the meeting at the Lunenburg County Courthouse to express our opinion that we the people of the county believe we are the caretakers of the planet.

We believe that the Red Brick site at the headwaters of the Meherrin river will be a disaster for the environment.

We believe that there are many other sites that would be a better use of the land. Once this wild river is gone, it is lost forever.

This river is priceless and must be protected.

Ann Klieves

Brodnax