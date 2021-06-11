Lunenburg Republicans award three scholarships

The Lunenburg Republican Party recently presented scholarships at its June meeting.

The three winners each received a $1,000 scholarship to continue their education. In the 10 years that the Lunenburg Republicans have been doing this program, it has awarded students in Lunenburg County with $18,000 and is on track to give $4,000 in scholarships in 2022.

Samantha Mathews has been attending Longwood University and is majoring in therapeutic recreation. She could not be at the meeting because she is currently working a 10-week internship program in Richmond. Mathew’s goal is to work at a long-term care facility with adults as an advocate, making sure that those with disabilities or illness due to trauma, disease or life-altering changes have a voice. Her graduation is planned for May of 2022. The scholarship committee found her to be an awesome young woman with admirable career and personal goals.

Dalton Ashworth graduated high school last year with an associate’s degree from SVCC. This allowed him to enter Hampden-Sydney as a junior where he is majoring in business and economics. He plans to obtain his master’s in finance from either the University of Virginia or Notre Dame. Ashworth said he plans to come back to the county and give back to a community that has given him so much. The scholarship committee found Ashworth to be a very grounded and personable young man.

Nicole Morton is a high school senior at Kenston Forest. She will be graduating with an associate’s degree from Southside Community College. Morton has been accepted to the University of Lynchburg where she plans to obtain her teaching certificate. Her plan is to return to Lunenburg County and work in the public-school system. The scholarship committee found Morton to be a passionate young woman full of charisma.

Chairman Mike Hankins added that the scholarships would not be possible without the people in Lunenburg and surrounding counties who have supported the scholarship fund over the years.